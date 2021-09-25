South Punjab secretariat building to be completed in time

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar Saturday said that South Punjab secretariat building would be completed within the given time to speed up public facilitation mission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar Saturday said that South Punjab secretariat building would be completed within the given time to speed up public facilitation mission.

During his visit to the site to review construction work here, the additional chief secretary said that the government has announced South Punjab secretariat in the area to ensure maximum facilitation for masses. He said that service delivery at door step for the people of South Punjab was mission of the provincial government, adding that all administrative and financial powers have been given to the secretariat.

He added that paperless latest set up of all concerned departments would be made in the secretariat. He said that there would be more improvement in service delivery and governance after completion of the building.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that government has gifted a state of art project to the people of South Punjab. He said that construction work was continued with rapid pace adding that project would be completed within the given time.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan while giving briefing to additional chief secretary said that district administration has completed all task regarding secretariat building including acquisition of land and revenue.

Additional Secretary Coordination South Punjab Rizwan Qadeer, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.