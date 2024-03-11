South Waziristan, Lower DC Reviews Arrangements At Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir Khan on Monday paid a visit to Ramazan Sasta bazaar and reviewed arrangements.
Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail meticulously visited various sections of the bazaar aimed at providing essential commodities to citizens at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.
The officials inspected availability and pricing of essential commodities and they interacted with vendors and residents to address any concerns they might have.
The deputy commissioner also visited the complaint desk set up to address public complaints regarding the bazaar.
He emphasized the importance of providing a platform for residents to voice their grievances and assured prompt action on any reported issues.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan reiterated the administration was committed to facilitating citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard, he added no laxity or negligence would be tolerated.
He urged the masses to utilize the Complaint Desk by registering their complaints, assuring them that prompt action would be taken for addressing their issues.
He also issued necessary directives to the staff to address citizens’ complaints urgently and ensure the smooth functioning of the bazaar.
APP/slm
