SP Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Station Chuntra

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhmmad Waqas Khan conducted a surprise visit to Chuntra police station to check the quality of public service delivery in the police station.

According to a police spokesman, SP reviewed the police station building, front desk, records, lock-up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police station. The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 30 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents. Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

