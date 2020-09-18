UrduPoint.com
SP Stresses To Improve The Image Of The Highway Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

SP stresses to improve the image of the Highway Police

SP, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Friday stressed upon officials to improve the image of the force by providing instant help to commuters and deal with the motorists in good manners

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :SP, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP), Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Friday stressed upon officials to improve the image of the force by providing instant help to commuters and deal with the motorists in good manners.

Addressing the officers of NH&MP at his office, he issued necessary instructions to the DSPs and field officers to control lane violation, over speeding, use of mobile phone by drivers and over loading.

He directed the officials to issue heavy fines to the habitual violators and to those who intentionally ignore traffic laws.

The SP observed that a leading cause of accidents during the summers is tyre burst hence effective measures may be taken to ensure that only vehicles with good tyres are allowed to travel on the motorway.

