SP visits different localities to review security situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :SP Rural Zafar Ahmed Khan on Wednesday visited different localities across the city to review the security situation.

Talking to media, SP Rural said that the purpose of his visit was to review the present security situation besides checking the installed CCTV in various localities of the city.

Zafar Ahmed Khan on this occasion directed the police personnel on duty to ensure the use of jacket helmets besides their official weapons.

SP Rural also examined the CCTV cameras while talking to the accused in police custody.

The SP made it clear that in view of the ongoing situation, strict security arrangements should be made at the Police Station entrance gate, rooftop and other security points.

He directed the officers and Jawans to be alert and use night vision, light pistols and flashlights on rooftops, to avoid any untoward situation.