UrduPoint.com

SP Visits Different Localities To Review Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SP visits different localities to review security situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :SP Rural Zafar Ahmed Khan on Wednesday visited different localities across the city to review the security situation.

Talking to media, SP Rural said that the purpose of his visit was to review the present security situation besides checking the installed CCTV in various localities of the city.

Zafar Ahmed Khan on this occasion directed the police personnel on duty to ensure the use of jacket helmets besides their official weapons.

SP Rural also examined the CCTV cameras while talking to the accused in police custody.

The SP made it clear that in view of the ongoing situation, strict security arrangements should be made at the Police Station entrance gate, rooftop and other security points.

He directed the officers and Jawans to be alert and use night vision, light pistols and flashlights on rooftops, to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Alert Media

Recent Stories

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zone ..

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

3 hours ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

5 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

5 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.