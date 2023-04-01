UrduPoint.com

Speaker NA, Deputy Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Stampede Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Speaker NA, Deputy express grief over loss of lives in stampede tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident of the stampede that claimed eleven lives during the distribution of ration bags by a private factory in Karachi.

"The stampede incident is unfortunate. The provincial government should investigate the tragic incident," the speaker said in his condolence message issued by his office.

The speaker also prayed for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Government

Recent Stories

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

14 minutes ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

14 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

14 minutes ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

14 minutes ago
 Three killed, including foreign tourist, in Norway ..

Three killed, including foreign tourist, in Norway avalanches: police

15 minutes ago
 Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qual ..

Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qualification

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.