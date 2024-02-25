Speaker Pledges Unbiased Attitude Irrespective Of Party Affiliation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The newly elected Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, pledged on Sunday to show an unbiased attitude towards MPAs, irrespective of their party affiliation.
Soon after taking the oath, he invited them to work together for the welfare of the people. Awais, who polled 111 votes in the election for the post of Speaker, thanked his party leadership for nominating him as Speaker.
He also expressed his gratitude for the support of the people in electing him as MPA. The speaker said that it was a proud moment for him. He said this assembly passed a resolution for the creation of the country. The father of the nation, Quaid-e- Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, sat in this assembly, adding that Liaquat Ali Khan waved the Pakistani flag here. He said that the assembly, in line with the constitution, would complete the next five years.
