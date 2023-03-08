Speakers emphasize concrete measures for gender equality

Speakers at a seminar organized in connection with the World Women Day emphasized the need of taking concrete measures for gender equality so that the 50 percent women population of the country could play its due role for moving the country towards rapid development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar organized in connection with the World Women Day emphasized the need of taking concrete measures for gender equality so that the 50 percent women population of the country could play its due role for moving the country towards rapid development.

The seminar was organized on Wednesday by the Institute of Gender Studies University of Sindh Jamshoro which was attended by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Technology Tanzela Umme Habiba as chief guest.

In her address, the Special Assistant said the women constitute 50 percent of the population of the society and it is the need that they should play their due role and prove that they are equal with men in shouldering responsibilities.

Though in many fields, Pakistani women are proving their skills, there is a need that they should get their due rights so that they could meet the challenges of the modern world, he said and added that women first respect themselves so that they could gain admiration from society.

The Chairperson Institute of Gender Studies Prof. Dr.

Misbah Bibi emphasized the need of promotion of gender studies so that the task of gender equality could be achieved and women could play their vital role for the development of the country.

She also underlined the need of incorporating the subject of gender studies in schools and colleges curriculum in order to avert gender discrimination in the society.

Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah while speaking on occasion emphasized the need of forging unity for achieving the task of gender equality in the society so that the women could get their due right and pool their share for progress and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion, Dr. Shazia teacher of Information Technology gave a briefing on a mobile application namely "Student Safety" and said that this application will help in controlling the cases of harassment.