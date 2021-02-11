Speakers for promoting interfaith harmony, tolerance in society

Speakers at a dialogue to promote harmony on Thursday underlined the need for making collective efforts to promote brotherhood, tolerance and interfaith harmony for evolving a prosperous society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers at a dialogue to promote harmony on Thursday underlined the need for making collective efforts to promote brotherhood, tolerance and interfaith harmony for evolving a prosperous society.

The community dialogue was organized by National Commissions on Human Rights (NCHR) in collaboration with Blue Veins, JamaAshrfia and Aawaz II Programme in Peshawar to commemorate the World Interfaith Harmony Week 2021 by promoting social cohesion, interfaith harmony and inclusion through dialogue and discussion Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada who was chief guest on the occasion said interfaith harmony embodied the notion of live and let live.

He said in a world of increasing political and economic dissonance, peaceful coexistence among practitioners of various religious beliefs can prove to be the way forward for peace and prosperity.

Secretary Law and Human Rights Masood Ahmad said interfaith harmony means bringing peace and equality among people by promoting positivity.

There is an interrelationship among people of different religious beliefs at the individual and institutional level which projects a positive picture in the polity of nations. He said Interfaith harmony encourages the dictum to live and let others live peacefully.

MolanaTayab Qureshi, a renowned religious scholar and khateeb of Masjid Mohabat Khan, underscored the importance of individual action and the critical role of religious institutions in creating and maintaining the peace, adding religion should not be used as a basis for violence.

The event was attended by religious leaders, civil society, district administration, District Interfaith Harmony Committee and Aawaz II District and Village forum members and parliamentarians.

While delivering remarks and giving a brief introduction of Aawaz II at the event, Janat Ali said, "Today's event has brought us all together under one platform to raise mutual concerns of harmony in form of a dialogue and suggest ways to work together to develop more tolerant communities."