Speakers highlight role of media in countering extremism

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Highlighting the important role of media in countering extremism, speakers here at a training workshop underlined the need for devising a comprehensive strategy for capacity building of journalists in line with the modern time requirements.

They were speaking at a two-day training workshop, recently organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), for parliamentary reporters of Punjab Assembly on "Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Laws," a press release said on Friday. ��� They said media had played a remarkable and extraordinary role when Pakistan was facing the wave of terrorism. "Media was at the forefront. They gave their lives in the line of duty, suffered physically loss and faced psychologically impacts but they always performed their basic role of informing and connecting people," said eminent journalist Fahd Hussain while addressing the participants.

He talked about the emerging trends and advised media persons to improve their skills according to evolving structure of media organizations.

He said that basic skills were still there but the shape of using those skills was getting changed. "Only those who can adapt to these changes will survive the media transformation," he added.

Director General Parliamentary Affairs and Research, Punjab Assembly, Inayat-Ullah-Lak talked about the role of Standing Committees in effective implementation of the CVE laws and the way how media could contribute in improving legislative oversight on the CVE laws.

� He also briefed the participants about amendments in the rules of procedures to strengthen the standing committees of Punjab Assembly. �� Former Director Law, Government of Punjab Syed Mohsin Abbas, during a training session, debated on various laws dealing with CVE and updated the participants about implementation on these. He said that if these laws were implemented in letter and spirit, the challenge of extremism could be addressed in an effective manner. "Media can play an effective role in implementation of these laws," he added.

General Secretary Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Asif Bhatti urged media persons to beware of the extremist elements and thwart their nefarious designs.

Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas said that media played a vital role in countering the issue of extremism. He highlighted the important role of media, declaring it "ears and eyes" of the society.

Around 40 journalists from different parts of Punjab province took part in the training that covered all aspects of issues related to CVE.