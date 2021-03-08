UrduPoint.com
Speakers Illustrates Women Role In Nation Building

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Speakers illustrates women role in nation building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Women's Day, illustrated the pivotal role of women and their continued struggle for nation building in Pakistan.

The seminar was organized by the department of International Relations of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad to commemorate the International Women's Day. Several distinguished speakers spoke on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Pro Rector Academics NUML said, "Women's movement is divided across the ideological spectrum. But the good thing is that all women come together on international women's day." He also said biases against the women are more deep rooted in language and culture. The gate keepers of honor and culture exploit women's bodies for their narrow ideological politics. However, the positive thing is that social consciousness about women's rights is increasing in the right direction.

Covering the topic of Women's Leadership Role in 21st Century, Dr Rizwana Abbasi HOD IR department said, that to lead successfully in this century and beyond, we need trans-personal leaders who are ethical, authentic and lead without egocentricity by setting aside personal desire for power.

In today's complex world women's inherited attributes will set them up to spearhead the transformation of leadership in twenty first century.

This was closely followed by Dr Humaira Shahbaz from Persian Department whom spoke Iqbal's on message for women and she concluded with Iqbal's statement: "The fate of a nation can be read from the forehead of its mothers."Dr Sobia Saleem of urdu department and Dr Asma Naveed of Russian Department also shared thoughts on the occasion on Women in Urdu Novel and Women Emancipation and Scio-economic development in Pakistan.

It may as well be noted that NUML already entertains and upholds gender equity principles where its faculty consists of 45% females and 45% of its students comprise of young women as well.

