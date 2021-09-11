UrduPoint.com

Speakers Pay Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam In Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The speakers Saturday paid rich tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and stated that Pakistan could make progress by following golden principles of the great leader.

In a ceremony held on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at District Special Education office, the speakers stated that Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah strived hard for independence of the dear homeland.

Speakers included Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission- Multan Makhdoom Shoaib Hashmi, District Officer Special Education Mian Majid, President Young Pakistanis Organization Nameem Iqbal Naeem and others addressed the ceremony.

They said Quaid-e-Azam always stressed upon new generation to focus on education as no nation could make progress without education.

The teachings of Quaid-e-Azam were beacon for the whole nation. They remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward by following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam to put country on way leading to progress and prosperity.

Quaid-e-Azam changed the map of the world with his leadership qualities. The new generation should make Quaid-e-Azam as their role model and follow his principles, they maintained.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayer was performed for elevation of Qauid-e-Azam's rank.

