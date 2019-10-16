(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar urged the international community to shun double standards on the issues of human rights and called upon them to play an active role in persuading India to resolve the lingering dispute by giving Kashmiris their right of plebiscite.

They also urged that a proper social media strategy be devised to uncover the Indian atrocities, while social media websites'' owners and high ups be approached by government to solve the issue of blockade of Pakistani accounts.

The title of the seminar was "Kashmir conflict" held at female campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Addressing the seminar, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said that perhaps political and commercial interests have overtaken the world powers because they are shying away from playing their due role in Kashmir conflict.

Talking about UN absence in the region, he said that almost every family in the Kashmir has lost its members and there is no access to IOK for world observers as Indians are not even allowing the UN monitors to go and assess the situation there.

He said every Pakistani child is now a worker of the Burhan Wani's movement. He also urged that educational institutions and women of the society must play role in raising the voice against violations in Kashmir.

Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Indian forces were humiliating and torturing the Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of the Indian forces' brutalities in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He said recent irresponsible acts of India have changed the atmosphere of region.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, said that Indian aggression and curfew once again exposed the dirty face of the so-called largest democratic country before the world.

She said that even neighbors were unable to have news about each other. She urged youth to be voice of Kashmiris on modern forums through latest technology, while she also urged UN to pay heed to the miseries of Kashmiris.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion that academia and students are the most important people of nation who must narrate a policy on Kashmir.

He said that social media and research are the most effective tools to fight against Indian atrocities. He said the world must take attention towards the issues of Kashmir. He told that IIUI will soon launch a Kashmir desk and an agenda item in this regard would be presented to board of Governors (BoG).

Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani said that revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution of India by Presidential Order has created a grave risk of a humanitarian catastrophe for the Kashmiri people.

Altaf Hussain Wani stressed on UN to take immediate action to prevail upon India to reverse their illegal occupation.

Executive Director Youth Forum for Kashmir (YKF) Ahmed Qureshi said that we must engage the world by letting the world powers and UN know the national narrative. He added that a well devised strategy to deal with Indian propaganda must be devised.

The event was also addressed by News analyst and journalist Farrukh Pattafi who said that Indian government has suspended its constitution and the judiciary by going against its will through a forceful act.

The event was also addressed by renowned poet and intellectual Haris Khaleeq, Abdulllah Gul, Raja Qaisar.