Special Assistant To PM For Health Dr. Zafar Mirza Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Special Assistant to PM for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said provincial government was fully vigilant for prevention of coronavirus and in addition to ensure screening of those at entry points of borders between Iran and Afghanistan in Balochistan despite emergency measures were being taken to set up isolation ward.

He expressed these views while talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza called on him at Chief Secretary here. Provincial ministers, member of provincial assembly (MPAs), Chief Secretary and other officials were present on the occasion.

They reviewed outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, Zahireen, traders, other Pakistanis and foreigners arriving from Iran via Balochistan and agreed to take emergency steps in this regard for which Federal government would cooperate with provincial government.

The meeting decided that established Pakistan House in Taftan would immediately be converted into Isolation wards while Isolation ward facilities and thermos guns would be provided in official buildings available at Chaman at other entry points. Numbers of doctors can be boosted while Quarantine will be set up in Isolation Ward and any suitable government building and Sheik Zayed Hospital in Quetta.

Special Assistant to PM for Health said federal regime has made SOPs for the prevention, treatment and diagnosis of the coronavirus in which screening of passengers arriving from China and Iran by air and sea rout was mandatory.

He said in case of any traveler having the coronavirus and he would be immediately transferred to the hospital while other passengers would be allowed after taking their telephone numbers and addresses, saying that they could be advised to contact on given numbers in case of coronavirus symptoms.

He said Iran has officially requested Pakistan to temporarily suspend the influx of Zahireen, saying that he would visit Taftan border along with team tomorrow where he could review available facilities and to inspect Dalbandin Hospital where Isolation ward to be established.

Special Assistant told the Chief Minister in the meeting that federal government has allocated Rs 300 million for the issuance of health insurance cards in Balochistan, saying that provincial government would provide its share of funds, then health insurance of would be started for 500,000 families of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan said provincial government had also allocated funds for health cards.

On the occasion, it was decided that provincial secretary finance would soon hold a meeting with Special Assistant to PM for Health in Islamabad regarding health cards issuance.

