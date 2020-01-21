UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Children Advise Drivers To Obey Road Safety Rules

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Special children advise drivers to obey road safety rules

The special children from various educational institutes of the federal capital on Tuesday advised the drivers to obey road safety rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The special children from various educational institutes of the Federal capital on Tuesday advised the drivers to obey road safety rules.

A special awareness walk was organized by Wild Mild cafe and the National Highways and Motorway Police (MHNP) at Trail-4 of the Margalla Hills National Park where the special students distributed pamphlets among road users to wear seat belts and helmets while driving car and motorbike to avoid serious risk due to road traffic accidents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) NHMP Jamil Hashmi was the chief guest at the awareness walk.

He said it was a great initiative by the NHMP to provide an opportunity to handicapped children for making awareness among the road users on road safety.

"These children are very important for us and we should take care of special children on roads," he added.

Hashmi was of the view that the education department should devise a symbolic instrument like white cane for hearing and speech impaired children so that the drivers spotting them on road could easily identify and take care of them while driving.

NHMP Education Unit M-2 North in charge Inspector Imran Abbas gave a detailed briefing to the students on rescue equipment used by the police to evacuate serious accident victims from their vehicles.

He said, "Road traffic safety is one of the most neglected issue in our society where the educational institutes also pay less attention to educate the safety about the importance of road traffic rules and safety. The NHMP Education Unit is approaching all the institutes at their door step to impart training and education to students about traffic rules and road safety."The devices particularly rescue hydraulic cutter, speed checking camera, first aid kit, fire blanket and other gadgets were presented before the participants.

Moreover, NHMP also organized a magical show to entertain the special students and distributed gifts among them.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Fire Police Education Motorway Vehicles Road Car Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 aim to take a step closer in ICC Worl ..

30 seconds ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

3 minutes ago

PPP, PMLN governments promulgated 170 Ordinances: ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad A ..

4 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Violating Int ..

4 minutes ago

China remains second largest FDI recipient in 2019 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.