Special children advise drivers to obey road safety rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The special children from various educational institutes of the Federal capital on Tuesday advised the drivers to obey road safety rules.

A special awareness walk was organized by Wild Mild cafe and the National Highways and Motorway Police (MHNP) at Trail-4 of the Margalla Hills National Park where the special students distributed pamphlets among road users to wear seat belts and helmets while driving car and motorbike to avoid serious risk due to road traffic accidents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) NHMP Jamil Hashmi was the chief guest at the awareness walk.

He said it was a great initiative by the NHMP to provide an opportunity to handicapped children for making awareness among the road users on road safety.

"These children are very important for us and we should take care of special children on roads," he added.

Hashmi was of the view that the education department should devise a symbolic instrument like white cane for hearing and speech impaired children so that the drivers spotting them on road could easily identify and take care of them while driving.

NHMP Education Unit M-2 North in charge Inspector Imran Abbas gave a detailed briefing to the students on rescue equipment used by the police to evacuate serious accident victims from their vehicles.

He said, "Road traffic safety is one of the most neglected issue in our society where the educational institutes also pay less attention to educate the safety about the importance of road traffic rules and safety. The NHMP Education Unit is approaching all the institutes at their door step to impart training and education to students about traffic rules and road safety."The devices particularly rescue hydraulic cutter, speed checking camera, first aid kit, fire blanket and other gadgets were presented before the participants.

Moreover, NHMP also organized a magical show to entertain the special students and distributed gifts among them.