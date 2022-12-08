Special children requires special attention: Hadi Bux

Secretary Department of Restoration for Special Persons, Hadi Bux Kalhoro on Thursday visited Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex and Vocational Training Institute Nawabshah and checked the attendance of teachers and staff.

He said that special children require our special attention so that they could be made useful members of society.

Secretary said that Sindh Government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of special persons while the government is also implementing on 5% jobs quota of special children in different departments.

Secretary warned In-charge Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex and Vocational Training Institute to ensure 100% attendance in the institution and strive to make possible for better education and training of special children so that they could play a positive role in society in the future.

Later secretary visited different sections of the complex, classrooms and staff room. He applauded the efforts of Deputy Director Ghulam Murtaza Channar in making better arrangements. DD Channar briefed the secretary regarding education and other facilities at the complex.