Special Cleanliness Arrangements Being Made For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Special cleanliness arrangements being made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that special cleanliness arrangements were being made for Jashan-e-Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) as per directives of the provincial government.

During his visit to different sites here on Thursday, the CEO MWMC said that the provincial government has issued special directives for celebration of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) for a week.

He said that under the directives of the provincial government special cleanliness arrangements were being made at union council level under zero waste target.

Dogar maintained that different union councils were being targeted on daily bases for cleanliness, adding that the cleanliness operation would continue on daily basis.

He lauded the efforts of WMMC workers for making best cleanliness arrangements.

