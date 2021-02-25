UrduPoint.com
Special Focus Being Paid Road Engineering To Resolve Traffic Issues: Addl IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that special focus was being paid on road engineering under a comprehensive plan to resolve traffic related issues.

During a visit of traffic office here on Thursday, Additional IGP said that traffic related issues were being resolved on top priority. He directed officers concerned to ensure implementation of traffic laws at populated areas of the city. He asked traffic police officers to introduce model roads under a pilot project for implementation of traffic rules. He also said that use of helmet and road safety awareness campaign was being launched in South Punjab.

He stressed upon the need of joint efforts by motorway, Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) and traffic police to control road accidents. He said that concerned department must gave education of traffic rules instead of imposing heavy fines.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that CCTV cameras would be installed in markets with cooperation of local traders. He said that special task has been given to Dolphin force and traffic police to launch crackdown against violators.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar said that city traffic police was going to introduce a latest computerized system for driving license test. He said that traffic plan was being prepared by keeping in view the timing of educational institutes and offices. He said that maximum traffic related issues would be resolved after providing alternative parking places to Katchehry parking.

Later, the Additional IGP South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan delivered an awareness message for public through traffic police FM radio.

He also inaugurated tree plantation campaign was planting a sapling at traffic office.

