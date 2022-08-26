UrduPoint.com

Special Fund For Flood Affectees Great Step: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Special fund for flood affectees great step: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Spokesman for Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the provincial government is making sincere efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to facilitate flood victims in the best possible way

According to official sources here on Friday, he termed the establishment of special fund for the flood affectees a great step of the Punjab chief minister.

He said that Rs 5 billion allocated for the special fund would be helpful for providing relief to the flood victims.

Chohan said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's politics was aimed at serving people and it would help meet challenge of rehabilitating the flood affectees.

He said that collective efforts were required to carry out relief activities for the flood-hit people.

More Stories From Pakistan

