Special Logo 'Azm Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan' Launched: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Special logo 'Azm Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan' launched: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday announced that on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of creation of Pakistan, as part of Diamond Jubilee celebrations a special 'Logo' has been launched under the title "Azm Aali Shan, Shad Rahey Pakistan".

In a tweet, she said that it was manifestation of the love for Pakistan and renewal of the determination with which brave and great forefathers and martyrs built Pakistan.

"With the same determination, we will make it economically strong and self-sufficient, a welfare state and invincible in terms of defence in order to achieve the real goals of the establishment of Pakistan and bring facilities in the lives of the people as was envisioned by Muslims of the subcontinent", she said.

The minister said that with the vision of economic self-reliance, the youth of Pakistan would truly become the architects of the nation, reaping the fruits of national development. She said that the youth would be at the forefront of education, employment, business and all walks of life and become decision makers.

Like the establishment of Pakistan, the dream of an Islamic welfare, developed and economically independent Pakistan would also become a reality, she remarked.

