Speedo Bus Service To Resume Operating In Bahawalpur From May 18

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Speedo bus service to resume operating in Bahawalpur from May 18

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Speedo Bus Service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran will resume from May 18

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, the Speedo Bus Service from Bahawalpur to Lodhran will resume from May 18.

A meeting was held in the office chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Farooq Qamar, Muhammad Imran Jamil of Daewoo Bus Service, and other bus service managers were present to review the related arrangement.

It was informed that 12 buses of the Speedo bus service would be operated between Bahawalpur city and Lodhran. All related arrangements been completed.

