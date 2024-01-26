SPL Is A Welcome Initiative: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Former President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said that Sindh Premier League (SPL) will not only convey the potential possessed by the youngsters of Sindh to the nation, but also the entire world.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the SPL here as a chief guest on Friday night, she said that the Sindh Premier League is a welcome initiative in the province.
The youth of Sindh were capable of reaching new heights in all walks of life. The nation will elect the right people this time around.
Aseefa said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto taught the nation that Pakistan belongs to everyone.
Through him, we learned that sports unify the masses, and cricket runs in the blood of every Pakistani. There is no shortage of talent in Sindh.
If only the same sportsman spirit was witnessed in politics as well, the country could have truly prospered.
She said that the Sindh government was taking these initiatives for the people of Sindh. She extended her best wishes to all the participating teams. She said that the people of Pakistan will opt for a new viewpoint this time.
Earlier, Sindh Premier League President, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, caretaker provincial ministers Dr Junaid Ali Shah and Ahmed Shah also addressed the opening ceremony.
Former national cricket team players Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq also participated in the event.
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Senator Sherry Rehman. The teams of all six divisions of Sindh are participating in the Sindh Premier League.
