Sports Associations Stage Demonstration Protest Against AC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Sports Associations stage demonstration protest against AC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Different Sports Associations staged demonstration protest against alleged torture on District Sports Officer Farooq Lateef by Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair and his guards.

Representatives of different sports association including Javed Qureshi (Football), Qamar Abbas Bhola (Wrestling), Abdul Maalik Qureshi (cricket), Abid Boxer (Taekwondo) ,Izhaar ul Haq (Gymnastic Association), Khalid Mehmood (Athletics), Jibran (Basketball), Khurram Basharat (Hockey) and scores of many others joined the protest demonstration. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against misbehavior the AC Khawaja Umair and his guards. They demanded of Punjab government to take immediate notice of the manhandling. They also called for action against the Assistant Commissioner and his guards as per law.

Few days ago, on occasion of Environment Day, a cycle rally was organized in the city, which commenced from Kalma Chowk and culminated at Model Town. District Sports Officer Farooq Lateef was busy in getting rally route clear from Kalma Chowk to Model Town Chowk for the rally. Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair along with his guards came at starting point of the cycle rally. Following some misunderstanding about cycle rally arrangements, he got infuriated and started abusing the DSO. He also tortured DSO Farooq Lateef along with his guards. Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem rushed the site and settled the issue. Sports Organization expressed concerns against the misbehavior of the Assistant Commissioner.

