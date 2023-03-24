Spring Festival concludes at UVAS

A week-long spring festival of the University of Veterinary &Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore concluded here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):A week-long spring festival of the University of Veterinary &Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore concluded here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Multan University of Science & Technology/Former Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science UVAS Prof Dr Sarwar Khan presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed trophies among winners of contests while Prof Dr Abdullah Arijo from Sindh Agriculture Tandojam University, Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor (Acting) Dr Muhammad Oneeb, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a large number of faculty members and students from different departments of the UVAS were also present.

The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) won overall first position, Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) got second and Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) stood on third position.

Drama, quiz, Naat-qiraat, poster/model exhibition, floral decoration, music, photography, short film, bait bazi, Urdu and English poetry, standup comedy and egg fiesta, scouts contest and fun fair etc competitions featured in the festival.