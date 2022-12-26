SPSC to announce CCE-2022 result in next 10 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission on Monday assured that the result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020 will be announced in the next 7 to 10 days.

According to a press release issued by the SPSC Secretary, Commission is leaving no stone unturned in clearing its huge backlog by promptly announcing interview results and scheduling new examinations/interviews without any delay.

As far as the announcement of the CCE2020 result is concerned the Commission is bound by the orders of the honourable high court of Sindh regarding transparency and formulation of results under its supervision, the statement added.

The Secretary further said the interviews would also be scheduled soon after the announcement of results.

The SPSC would also expedite the CCE 2021 written examination result and will schedule the next CCE once the previous two CCEs are streamlined, he added.

He also advised all aspirants to exercise patience as their legal rights should be protected at all costs.