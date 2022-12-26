UrduPoint.com

SPSC To Announce CCE-2022 Result In Next 10 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SPSC to announce CCE-2022 result in next 10 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Public Service Commission on Monday assured that the result of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020 will be announced in the next 7 to 10 days.

According to a press release issued by the SPSC Secretary, Commission is leaving no stone unturned in clearing its huge backlog by promptly announcing interview results and scheduling new examinations/interviews without any delay.

As far as the announcement of the CCE2020 result is concerned the Commission is bound by the orders of the honourable high court of Sindh regarding transparency and formulation of results under its supervision, the statement added.

The Secretary further said the interviews would also be scheduled soon after the announcement of results.

The SPSC would also expedite the CCE 2021 written examination result and will schedule the next CCE once the previous two CCEs are streamlined, he added.

He also advised all aspirants to exercise patience as their legal rights should be protected at all costs.

Related Topics

Sindh 2020 All Court SPSC

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy announces Creative Zone’s in ..

Ministry of Economy announces Creative Zone’s inclusion in NextGenFDI initiati ..

46 minutes ago
 IHC summons details about gifts recieved by PMs, P ..

IHC summons details about gifts recieved by PMs, Presidents

47 minutes ago
 PM approves extension in term of trade officers in ..

PM approves extension in term of trade officers in foreign countries

1 hour ago
 President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about ..

President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about PTI's support in election, Se ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.