'S.Punjab Civil Secretariat To Play A Vital Role In Development Of Region'

'S.Punjab Civil Secretariat to play a vital role in development of region'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that South Punjab Civil Secretariat would create a new history in the development of the region and play a vital role in the progress of every field of life.

He said every penny of the allocated budget for the region would be spent to uplift the standard of its people, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The ACS said about 90 percent of the annual development program projects were approved while work on 770 projects underway.

Saqib Zafar said all departments of South Punjab including Agriculture and education were performing up to the mark.

He said after harvesting a bumper crop of wheat in South Punjab, there was good news regarding the cotton crop and that 5.3 million cotton bales were expected from South Punjab in this season.

Mega planning was being done to increase cultivation area for the next cotton crop, he added.

He said that a campus of Agricultural University Multan was being set up at Khanewal.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that South Punjab Secretariat had pride to initiate projects of Early Morning school, Schools for Transgender Community, and the Hockey League in Education Department.

He said Megaprojects in the health sector were under completion like Nishtar II, Cardiology Institute DG Khan, and Cardiology Institute Multan extension which would enhance health facilities for the people of this area.

He further said different departments would be shifted to South Punjab Civil Secretariat in phases and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar himself was taking keen interest to see the Secretariat as completely independent and functional.

He said that for the construction of Civil Secretariat buildings, a large piece of land was allotted in Multan and Bahawalpur as well, where offices of all departments would be set up.

He said secretariat offices in Multan would temporarily be shifted to the Metro Bus Command and Control Center near Chungi No 9.

He hoped that the three floors of the Metro Bus Command and Control Center building would be completed in a couple of months.

