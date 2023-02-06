UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Senior Officials Arrive In Pakistan For Training

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Sri Lankan senior officials arrive in Pakistan for training

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A group of 19 senior civil servants from Sri Lanka have arrived in Pakistan for a two-week executive training at the National Defense University (NDU), Islamabad under Pak-Sri Lanka Higher education Cooperation Programme.

According to HEC, this is the third batch of Sri Lankan officials on training under the programme, being executed by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

HEC has already conducted two other cohorts of such executive training for senior civil servants of Sri Lanka with the collaboration of National school of Public Policy (NSPP), Lahore.

The group comprises senior delegates representing different departments of the Sri Lankan Government, including Public Administration, Provincial Councils, Home Affairs, Local Government, the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA), the Police, and the Prime Minister's Office.

The delegation comprises Additional Secretaries, Director Generals, CFOs, Consultants, and Directors.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sri Lankan officials will be engaged in multiple interactive workshops on International Relations, Geopolitics, Mechanisms for strengthening regional cooperation, Bureaucracy Frameworks, Artificial Intelligence, Planning, and Regional Integration. There will be numerous cultural visits in between the training sessions.

Officials from HEC and National Defense University (NDU), Islamabad received the delegation at the airport.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister Police Education Sri Lanka HEC From Government Airport

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Sudanese Consul-General

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exete ..

Sharjah Ruler receives British University of Exeter delegation

58 minutes ago
 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara all set to tie knot today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

2 hours ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.