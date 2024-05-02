(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sri Lanka's merchandise export in March amounted to 1.14 billion U.S. Dollars, an increase of 9.77 percent compared to the same month last year, a statement from the country's Export Development board (EDB) said on Thursday.

The EDB said the export in March also increased by 7.51 percent compared to the previous month.

The total export including merchandise and services for the cited month was recorded as 1.4 billion dollars