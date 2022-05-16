UrduPoint.com

SSC Exams Under Hyderabad Board To Start From Tuesday

Controller Examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Dr. Masroor Ahmad Zai has said that all arrangements for SSC part-I and II annual examinations starting from Tuesday (May 17) in 10 districts including Hyderabad have been completed

On the directives of BISE chairman Syed Barkat Rizvi, the arrangements were completed for conducting Secondary school Certificate (SSC) part I & II annual exams in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts from Tuesday As many as 270 examination centers have been set up, of them 10 of the centers in all districts were declared as sensitive, Masroor Zai said in a statement.

He said that a total of 127655 candidates will take part in the examinations including 64774 students of SSC part I (class IX) and 62881 students of SSC part II (Class X).

According to Masroor Ahmed Zai, 20 vigilance committees, a monitoring cell and a social media cell have been set up to monitor the examination process.

He said that DIG Hyderabad had already issued orders to deploy personnel at all examination centers to ensure a peaceful environment and necessary instructions were issued to SSPs of all districts.

The Divisional Commissioner has issued necessary instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners while a letter has been written to the Hesco officials not to carry out load shedding during paper timings, he added.

The Chairman Board has directed all internals not to allow any student to enter the center with a mobile phone, and to prevent cheating in the exams.

