SSC, HSSC Part-I Exams Begin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The annual examination of class 9th and 11th under Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) kicked off on Monday under compliance of strict Covid-19 SOPs.

According to the Federal Board on Monday, the exams to be taken across the Pakistan and in foreign countries as well.

Earlier, FBISE had organized the examination of 10th and 12th classes successfully.

The students had reported to their concerned examination centre with their roll number slips.

Federal Board had ensured to strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs in order to prevent students from the pandemic.

It is worth mentioning here that the entire examination holding staff of the Federal Board had been vaccinated prior to conduct the exams.

