SSGC Raids Against Non-registered Gas Users In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:34 PM

SSGC raids against non-registered gas users in Karachi

The Task Force of SSGC's Customer Relations Department carried a raid against the culprits involved in gas theft in Al-Rauf Royal City in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Task Force of SSGC's Customer Relations Department carried a raid against the culprits involved in gas theft in Al-Rauf Royal City in Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city.

50 non-gasified users and 35 registered customers were involved in directly stealing gas from the SSGC pipeline through rubber pipes.

All rubber pipes and fittings used for illegal supply of gas were removed, said a statement from Sui Southern Gas Company Limited on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Theft Control Task Force based in Larkana Distribution detected the underground theft during raids in a village in Nappar Lakhi in Shikarpur, Madina Colony in Mehar and Soomra village in Jacobabad.

Action was also taken against offenders in London town area in Qasimabad, Hyderabad where more than 50 houses were found using gas illegally.

