UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSGC To Meet Increased Gas Demand With Additional RLNG Injection

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:00 PM

SSGC to meet increased gas demand with additional RLNG injection

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which is mainly responsible for supplying gas in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, has evolved an effective strategy to meet the increased commodity demand during the peak winter season by injecting additional RLNG in its transmission network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which is mainly responsible for supplying gas in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, has evolved an effective strategy to meet the increased commodity demand during the peak winter season by injecting additional RLNG in its transmission network.

"This year, around 160 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day ) gas is expected to be short supplied from the fields and the SSGC will face [overall] shortage of around 250-300 MMCFD gas this winter. This shortfall will be met by injecting RLNG in the system," according to an official document available with APP.

During the last winter, the SSGC was getting an average 1,145 MMCFD gas supply from its 25 operational fields, which has reduced to 985 MMCFD in 2020-21 due to depletion of the hydrocarbon deposits, curtailing the supply by 160 MMCFD gas.

Keeping in view the increased gas demand, the company has started implementing its winter plan as 200 MMCFD Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) has already been injected in the system.

Besides, it commenced work on laying a 17-Kilometer pipeline after getting Right of Way (ROW) from the Sindh government, for which the Federal government had been requesting for the last one-and-a-half years.

The 30-inch dia pipeline would be laid from the Custody Transfer Station (CTS) of RLNG at the Bin Qasim [Qasim Port Karachi] to Sales Meter Station Pakland where the SSGC transmission network is available for injecting the RLNG.

Currently, as many as two LNG terminals were operating in the country having capacity to inject around 1200 MMCFD gas in the national transmission system, which helped in bridging the gap between demand and supply of the gas to great extent.

Pakistan's indigenous gas production is around 3.7 billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) against the demand of 6 BCFD, while the existing reserves are depleting at the rate of 9.5 percent annually and unfortunately oil and gas Exploration & Production companies made no significant discovery since long.

Realizing the present and future needs of gas, the government is encouraging private sector players in the LNG business under its ease-of-doing-business plan.

The strategy has started yielding good results as two multinational companies are planning to start physical work on setting up their LNG terminals during next few months, while another local company is flexing muscles to start import of the commodity at the earliest.

/395/778

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Balochistan Import Business Company Oil Bin Qasim Gas From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PML-Q delegation led by Chaudhary Pervaiz condoles ..

4 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges Bangladesh to Stop Relocating R ..

1 minute ago

Three injured in gas cylinder explosion

1 minute ago

Afridi vows to give voice to deaf, voiceless Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases: governm ..

1 minute ago

Ulema assure coronavirus SOPs at mosques, urge pol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.