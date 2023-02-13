UrduPoint.com

SSP Appreciates Investigation Team For Solving Blind Murder Case

February 13, 2023

SSP appreciates investigation team for solving blind murder case

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran on Monday appreciated the investigation team for solving a blind murder case of the in-charge of CMC Civil Hospital Larkana Arif Abbasi, who was killed on February 3 by unknown armed men in the limits of Dari police station here.

In a press conference, he along with SP Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch and ASP Larkana city Attiqur Rehman, said that the Arif Abbasi's murder was a sensitive, high-profile and blind murder case, a investigation team led by SP-Headquarters Asif Raza Baloch solved the mystery of the blind murder.

He said that Ali Hasan alias Pappo Khokhar, a employee and former store in-charge of CMC Civil Hospital Larkana, was involved in the murder of Arif Abbasi.

He further said that the mastermind of the murder Ali Hasan alias Pappu Khokhar has also confessed to the crime.

He said that the motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered and if anyone else is involved with Pappu Khokhar, he will also be arrested soon.

