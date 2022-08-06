UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs All DSPs, SHOs To Ensure Foolproof Security During Moharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 08:56 PM

SSP directs all DSPs, SHOs to ensure foolproof security during Moharram

August 06, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed all Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure foolproof security for majalis and mourning processions.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the SSP had directed the DSPs and SHOs to ensure combing of the places of majalis and routes of the processions by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and to obtain the clearance certificate from the BDS as well.

The SSP said all the police officers should brief their subordinates about security of each particular event and to check that their directions were being followed.

The SSP also directed the officials to ensure that the CCTV cameras were installed along all routes of the processions.

The DSPs and SHOs had been asked to remain in contact with the mourners' organizations as well as representatives of the traders associations.

The spokesman informed that the police would also carry out a flag march in the district to assure the people about the preparedness of the force.

According to him, there were 123 Imam Bargahs in Hyderabad including 17 large and 106 small while some 936 majalis were taking place during the days of Ashura.

Likewise, he informed that 340 processions would be taken out in the city.

He added that 31 of those processions had been declared very sensitive and 50 sensitive.

He apprised that around 4,000 policemen were being deployed for security of the majalis and the processions.

