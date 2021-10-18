UrduPoint.com

SSP Directs To Ensure Security During Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

SSP directs to ensure security during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Suprintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Monday asked his subordinates to ensure high alert security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) across the district.

According to spokesman, the SSP has directed all DSPs and SHOs to ensurefoolproof security to Masajid, seminaries etc falling within their respective jurisdictions during the religious event.

He also instructed them to intensify patrolling, physical searching, random snap checking, besides vigilant picketing, and advance intelligence sharing to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.

