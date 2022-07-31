UrduPoint.com

SSP Malir For Strict Security During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 08:20 PM

SSP Malir for strict security during Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Malir, Syed Irfan Bahadur on Sunday directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the security plan during Muharram.

He sad that the security of all imambargahs, congregations and religious gatherings should be ensured in district Malir, said a statement.

He said that all the officers should maintain direct contact with the organizers of the Majlis.

Scholars of all schools of thought should play their role to maintain inter-faith harmony during Muharram, he said.

He said that wall chalking and miscreants spreading hatred on social media should be monitored.

He directed DSPs and SHOs to visit periodically to review security arrangements.

All possible steps should be taken to provide facilities to Imambargah organizers, Majlis and procession permit holders,he said.

