SSP National Highways And Motorway Police Addresses To Workshop On Road Safety

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:07 PM

SSP National Highways and Motorway Police addresses to workshop on road safety

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo said that road safety was not the sole responsibility of the authorities of the NH&MP "Keeping the roads safe is the collective responsibility of the society." Addressing the workshop, he said that almost 7,000 people are killed in road accidents annually in Pakistan while at least 10,000 people become permanent disabled, here on Saturday.

He said that with road accidents claiming lives almost every other day, especially on the highways in Sindh, immediate steps need to be taken by the authorities as well as the people to prevent such casualties.

According to him, the main causes of accidents include the condition of drivers, vehicles, roads, traffic and weather.

He requested the audience to avoid using mobile phones, saying that research has proved that 50 per cent road accidents occur due to talking on the phone while driving.

The roads are bumpy and not being properly maintained by the authorities, they said, suggesting that an awareness campaign on road safety be organised for the public.

