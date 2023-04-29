UrduPoint.com

SSP Reviews Security Of Pak New Zealand Cricket Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi here on Saturday visited Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and surrounding areas to review the security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches.

The SSP directed the police officers to ensure the best possible security during the matches.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had finalized foolproof security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand matches being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He informed that over 5500 cops had been deployed for the security of the matches while 350 Traffic Wardens and officers were also deployed to regulate traffic in the circle.

A comprehensive traffic plan was devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads. A special control room had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he added.

Police personnel including senior officers and officials of different units of police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force were ensuring security.

Security personnel were performing security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with a smooth flow of traffic, he informed.



