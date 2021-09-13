SSP Sukkur pays surprise visits to police stations

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday paid a surprise visit to inspect police stations Rohri and Mando Dero of Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Monday paid a surprise visit to inspect police stations Rohri and Mando Dero of Sukkur.

SSP Sukkur checked the daily entry register of the police stations and directed the SHOs to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

On this occasion, SSP Samo asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps. He advised the police officers to be polite with complainants because this gesture could soothe their pain to the maximum level. He also urged the cops to respect their senior officers.