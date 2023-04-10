SSWMB finalizes cleanliness arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board finalized all arrangements for ensuring cleanliness on the routes of the main procession on the occasion of "Youm-e-Ali" and in the surroundings of mosques and Imam Bargahs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board finalized all arrangements for ensuring cleanliness on the routes of the main procession on the occasion of "Youm-e-Ali" and in the surroundings of mosques and Imam Bargahs.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Managing Director SSWMB, Imtiaz Ali Shah, instructed all officers of the board and the contractors to ensure the cleanliness of the Masajid and Imam Bargahs as well as procession routes in addition to regular garbage collection and provide relief to citizens in all districts of Karachi.

On 21st of Ramazan ul Mubarak, the main procession of Youm-e-Ali will start from Nishtar Park Numaish Chowrangi and culminate at the Imam Bargah Hussainiya Iraniyan, Kharadar.

The process of cleaning and sprinkling lime powder was in progress at Numaish Chowrangi, Nishtar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Jamshed Road, Shah-e-Najaf Road, Kharadar and other important roads of East and South districts of the metropolis, the statements added.

A complaint resolution camp would be set up near Radio Pakistan Building M.A.Jinnah Road to ensure immediate redressal of complaints received.

Meanwhile, the SSWMB complaint centres were made further active and public complaints were being forwarded to the concerned officers in time while the complaints' redressal report was being monitored on daily basis.

Complaints could also be reported to SSWMB on helpline number 1128 and the online app 'SSWMB Complaints Karachi' as well, the statement concluded.