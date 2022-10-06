SSWMB starts sanitation operations at Milad procession routes, masajid

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) framed a contingency plan in connection with the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal and finalized arrangements of cleanliness around masajid and on routes of processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) framed a contingency plan in connection with the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal and finalized arrangements of cleanliness around masajid and on routes of processions.

As per plan sanitary staff would be deployed on the procession routes for continuous cleaning during the procession, while camps would also be set up on the procession routes at Lyari Zone and MA Jinnah Road for the convenience of the people.

A SSWMB spokesperson informed that sanitation operation had been started in Malir, Kemari, West, East, South, Korangi, and Central districts of the city. In addition, cleaning and lime sprinkling was being carried out in all areas especially in vicinity of masajid and on the procession routes on instructions of Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa.

All SSWMB contractors- both Chinese and local- were instructed to ensure cleanliness with focus on main procession roads from Nishtar Road to MA Jinnah Road and all minor procession routes along with day to day garbage collection.

The spokesperson further informed that complaint centres of the board were active and referring public complaints to the relevant officers in a timely manner while coordination with other relevant institutions was also intact.

Complaints could be lodged on helpline number 1128 and head office WhatsApp number 0318-1030851, she added.