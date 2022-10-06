UrduPoint.com

SSWMB Starts Sanitation Operations At Milad Procession Routes, Masajid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:44 PM

SSWMB starts sanitation operations at Milad procession routes, masajid

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) framed a contingency plan in connection with the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal and finalized arrangements of cleanliness around masajid and on routes of processions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) framed a contingency plan in connection with the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal and finalized arrangements of cleanliness around masajid and on routes of processions.

As per plan sanitary staff would be deployed on the procession routes for continuous cleaning during the procession, while camps would also be set up on the procession routes at Lyari Zone and MA Jinnah Road for the convenience of the people.

A SSWMB spokesperson informed that sanitation operation had been started in Malir, Kemari, West, East, South, Korangi, and Central districts of the city. In addition, cleaning and lime sprinkling was being carried out in all areas especially in vicinity of masajid and on the procession routes on instructions of Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmad Channa.

All SSWMB contractors- both Chinese and local- were instructed to ensure cleanliness with focus on main procession roads from Nishtar Road to MA Jinnah Road and all minor procession routes along with day to day garbage collection.

The spokesperson further informed that complaint centres of the board were active and referring public complaints to the relevant officers in a timely manner while coordination with other relevant institutions was also intact.

Complaints could be lodged on helpline number 1128 and head office WhatsApp number 0318-1030851, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh China Road Korangi Lyari Malir All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Resolution condemning Fawad Chaudhry' remarks subm ..

Resolution condemning Fawad Chaudhry' remarks submitted in KP Assembly

23 seconds ago
 DG Health AJK pays surprise visits to health cente ..

DG Health AJK pays surprise visits to health centers of Muzaffarabad and Hattian ..

24 seconds ago
 KP Police 'assault' on teachers 'condemnable & sha ..

KP Police 'assault' on teachers 'condemnable & shameful': Marriyum Aurangzeb

26 seconds ago
 Chairman HEC meets Afghan students

Chairman HEC meets Afghan students

27 seconds ago
 Protesting individuals not LUH employees, spokesma ..

Protesting individuals not LUH employees, spokesman

29 seconds ago
 Canadian Government to Invest $8Mln in Inuit Suici ..

Canadian Government to Invest $8Mln in Inuit Suicide Prevention - Indigenous Ser ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.