Stage play 'Velhe Crorepati' presented at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A humorous play titled 'Velha Crorepati' based on social issues was staged at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC).

The play was written and directed by Sajjad Ahmed. The artists, Hameed Babar, Sajjad Ahmed, Jhalak Ali, Anjum Abbasi, Arshad Khan, Heer, Saima Khan, Liaquat Shah, Nina Malik, Ali Shan, Sofia Ali and others were applauded by the audience for their performance.

A large number of people were present in the hall to watch the play.

The main idea of the play was that all the parents want to get their daughters married to a right person and no one has the right to pressurize them.

The purpose of the drama was to provide free and quality entertainment to the people of twin cities.