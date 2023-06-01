Stakeholders should pay attention to prisoners' problems in jails: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi

A high-level meeting regarding prison reforms of Balochistan province was held under the chairmanship of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi at the Chief Secretary's Office on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting regarding prison reforms of Balochistan province was held under the chairmanship of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi at the Chief Secretary's Office on Thursday.

Addressing to the meeting, the federal ombudsman said that all stakeholders would pay special attention to the problems of prisoners in jails, especially children and women.

Provision of facilities to prisoners needs to be given full attention for immediate implementation so that the prisons of the province can be adapted to modern requirements, he added.

He said that vocational training centers should be established in prisons to provide training to prisoners so that prisons could be transformed into a training center instead of a prison.

He said that the Home Department, Jails and other related institutions should form a committee to look into the issues of the prisoners and visit the prisons from time to time and meet the prisoners and observe their problems personally.

They also take note of the problems faced by the prisons and take steps to solve them in consultation with all the stakeholders, he said.

Earlier, the Inspector General (IG) Prisons gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Ombudsman about the steps taken to provide facilities to the prisoners in the jails.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Nasir, Federal Ombudsman Balochistan Sarwar Brohi, Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Baloch, IG Prisons Shuja Kasi and officials of other related institutions were also present.

In addition, the federal ombudsman met the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce in Balochistan.

On this occasion, Haji Abdullah Achakzai, the President of the Chamber of Commerce informed the Federal Ombudsman about the problems faced by the business community, especially the FIA, customs and the unnecessary harassment of the cargo trucks of the businessmen at the borders of Sindh and Punjab.

The federal ombudsman assured to solve the problems faced by the business community on a priority basis and said that by meeting the heads of the relevant institutions very soon, efforts would be made to solve their problems on a priority basis.

Later, the President of the Chamber of Commerce also presented the shield to the Federal Ombudsman on behalf of the business community.