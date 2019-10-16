UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Standing Committee For Action Against Blasphemous , Anti State Content On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Standing Committee for action against blasphemous , anti state content on social media

The standing committee of national assembly on defence directed that all the concerned departments should take prompt action on zero tolerance against the culprits who posted blasphemous material and any kind of anti-state contents on the social media

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) The standing committee of national assembly on defence directed that all the concerned departments should take prompt action on zero tolerance against the culprits who posted blasphemous material and any kind of anti-state contents on the social media.The meeting of the committee was held on Wednesday at Parliament House, under the chairmanship of MNA Amjad Ali Khan.While briefing, the committee observed that there is lack of coordination between all the above departments regarding cyber crimes related issues.

The committee directed ministry of interior to collect information from Federal and provincial departments on the said issues and submit a comprehensive progress report in the next meeting of the committee.

The chairman, PTA apprised the committee that under Section 37 of the prevention of electronic crimes act, 2016, the authority have the power to remove or block or issue directions for removal or blocking of access to an information through any information system if it considers it necessary in the interest of the glory of islam, integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court or commission of or incitement to an offence.The committee considered "The Joint Maritime Information Organization Bill, 2019" and after detailed discussion and deliberations the committee unanimously passed the said bill.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Contempt Of Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Parliament Social Media Progress Amjad Ali 2016 2019 All From

Recent Stories

National Assembly's bobdy form subcommittee to rev ..

4 seconds ago

Saif bin Zayed launches ‘Behavioural Reward Prog ..

21 minutes ago

Cyprus Counts on Russia's Help With Turkey's Medit ..

6 seconds ago

PTCL posts Double Digit Growth in Net Profit

25 minutes ago

Govt. formulates strategies for development of gem ..

9 seconds ago

Philippines holds China to draw at FIFA World Cup ..

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.