Standing Committee for action against blasphemous , anti state content on social media

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) The standing committee of national assembly on defence directed that all the concerned departments should take prompt action on zero tolerance against the culprits who posted blasphemous material and any kind of anti-state contents on the social media.The meeting of the committee was held on Wednesday at Parliament House, under the chairmanship of MNA Amjad Ali Khan.While briefing, the committee observed that there is lack of coordination between all the above departments regarding cyber crimes related issues.

The committee directed ministry of interior to collect information from Federal and provincial departments on the said issues and submit a comprehensive progress report in the next meeting of the committee.

The chairman, PTA apprised the committee that under Section 37 of the prevention of electronic crimes act, 2016, the authority have the power to remove or block or issue directions for removal or blocking of access to an information through any information system if it considers it necessary in the interest of the glory of islam, integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court or commission of or incitement to an offence.The committee considered "The Joint Maritime Information Organization Bill, 2019" and after detailed discussion and deliberations the committee unanimously passed the said bill.