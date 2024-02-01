Open Menu

Startups Can Apply For Funds From March 2024: Dr Saif

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Startups can apply for funds from March 2024: Dr Saif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif, has said that startups in Pakistan can apply for funds from March 2024.

The government has allocated Rs 2 billion for the Pakistan Startup Fund to enhance venture capital investment in the country. The fund is designed to offer financial assistance to startups, with each receiving 30% support, while venture capitalists will contribute the remaining 70% of the capital.

Dr. Umar Saif highlighted on social media that Pakistan has over 85 startup incubators and more than 4,000 startups.

He said that startups face challenges after the incubation stage, struggling to secure external venture capital (VC) for building scalable products and achieving product-market fit.

The Pakistan Startup Fund, established by the government, aimed to assist startups in overcoming these challenges.

The caretaker minister said, "We will help you close your first VC round (between $1-3 Million) by co-investing with a foreign VC, without taking any equity in your business." This initiative, he said, aimed to support and accelerate the growth of startups in Pakistan by facilitating their access to crucial funding for expansion and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Social Media March From Government Billion Million Umar Saif

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

4 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

4 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

4 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

5 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

5 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

9 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

18 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

18 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan