State land worth 56mln retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Friday retrieved 2 kanals and 16 marls of state land worth Rs 56 million during an operation here.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, launched an operation in her jurisdiction and retrieved state land by using heavy machinery.

The team also demolished various under-construction structures with boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha.