State Land Worth Rs 172 Mln Retrieved

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:07 PM

District administration retrieved 18 kanals commercial state land worth Rs 172 millions, during an operation, at Jalalpur Pirwala, 90 kilometer away from Multan city

According to official sources, following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz led the operation and retrieved state land from illegal occupants.

The operation was conducted with heavy machinery.

On this occasion, officials from municipal committee and police were also present.

