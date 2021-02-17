State land worth Rs 172 mln retrieved

District administration retrieved 18 kanals commercial state land worth Rs 172 millions, during an operation, at Jalalpur Pirwala, 90 kilometer away from Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration retrieved 18 kanals commercial state land worth Rs 172 millions, during an operation, at Jalalpur Pirwala, 90 kilometer away from Multan city.

According to official sources, following direction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz led the operation and retrieved state land from illegal occupants.

The operation was conducted with heavy machinery.

On this occasion, officials from municipal committee and police were also present.