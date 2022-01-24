UrduPoint.com

Station Commander Inaugurates 5-day Anti-polio Campaign

Published January 24, 2022

Station Commander inaugurates 5-day anti-polio campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Station Commander Rawalpindi and President, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Brig. Salman Nazar on Monday inaugurated 5-day anti-polio campaign at Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

The Station Commander, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar and Assistant Commissioner Cantt administered anti-polio drops to the children under five years of age. Administrator CGH, Hassan Ibrahim gave briefing about anti-polio campaign.

Imran Gulzar on the occasion informed that the campaign would continue till January 28 and 572 polio workers would visit door to door to administrator polio drops to the children in all cantt board areas including rural areas.

470 children were administered polio drops at CGH today, he said adding, the polio campaign was launched here under Pakistan's Expanded Programme on Immunization with an aim to make Pakistan a polio free country.

He said that no polio case was reported in Punjab during last 14 months and only one case was reported in the remote area of Balochistan.

He expressed the hope that the target to make Pakistan a polio free country would be achieved as all-out efforts were being made and polio drops were also being administered to the children in all educational institutions.

To a question he said that the polio teams had been directed to adopt all possible precautionary measures and Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the campaign.

He informed that strict implementation of the Corona SOPs was being ensured in CGH under the supervision of Additional CEO and Administrator CGH.

The CEO said that the target set for the 5-day campaign would be achieved with the help of the health department and police.

Imran Gulzar also urged the media to play role to make the campaign a success.

Additional CEO RCB, Naveed Nawaz, Deputy Administrator CGH, Attique ud Din, Secretary Cantt Board, Qaiser Mehmood and other officers were present on the occasion.

