Steering Committee Of 'Ehsaas Tahafuz' Ratifies Programme Scale-up To All Federating Units

Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The project steering committee of 'Ehsaas Tahafuz' came to the table Thursday to deliberate on the national scale-up of the programme.

The meeting was chaired by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar.

The meeting discussed and approved the expansion of Tahafuz to 14 public sector hospitals across all federating units, treatment packages to be covered by service provider hospitals and grievance redressal and patient service mechanism. The committee also reviewed and approved the terms of reference of the Tahafuz expert committee.

"In the interest of integrity and quality service, the grievance redressal mechanism for patients and donor centered donation systems are being institutionalized under Ehsaas Tahafuz", said Dr. Sania in a press statement.

Ehsaas Tahafuz aims at protecting the vulnerable populations from catastrophic health expenditures and will be upscaled later this year.

'Ehsaas Tahafuz' is being implemented in coordination with the Sehat Sahulat programme of the government to identify deserving patients facing catastrophic health expenditures, who are covered neither through Sehat Sahulat Card nor are hospitalized in a medical care facility not registered with Sehat Sahulat programme.

The Tahafuz Steering Committee has been tasked to provide managerial and strategic oversight to Ehsaas Tahafuz.

The meeting was held at the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD). Together with committee members and Tahafuz team, Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada and Senior Joint Secretary of the Division, Niaz Muhammad Khan also joined the meeting.

