STEM plays crucial role towards sustainable growth of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :"STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) plays pivotal role towards achieving sustainable growth of the country through creating critical thinkers, increasing science literacy and building the next generation of innovators.", US-based certified Scrum trainer and Agile coach, Ms. Cathy Simpson stated this during the Startup Founder Workshop.

The workshop was organized recently by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) at its Secretariat in Islamabad.

American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS) and the Inter University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences Arts and Humanities (IUCPSS) collaborated with COMSATS for the Workshop which trained over 50 young female entrepreneurs on "How to Build Successful Team and Businesses".

The workshop covered various aspects of Scrum training and Agile manifesto along with techniques for improving team efficiency and management.

Ms. Simpson, as a part of training, discussed contemporary market trends and shared with the trainees some key attributes of a successful start-up.

She highlighted the need of technical knowledge and soft skills development for the success of entrepreneurial ventures.

According to her, team work, sound leadership, trust, effective planning and timely testing are essentials for better product development.

Elucidating on various aspects of agile methodology in this connection, Ms. Simpson emphasized on targeted customers, outcome efficiency and sustainable value deliverance important for its adaptation.

She also impressed upon the need to promote entrepreneurial culture and stated that STEM education is important for enabling the culture of innovation, inculcating analytical thinking and increasing science literacy.

In his remarks addressing the participants of workshop of STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education, the Executive Director, COMSATS, Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi said that COMSATS as an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad is striving to promote South-South cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

In the present times of corona virus pandemic, COMSATS reiterates its resolve to strengthen Research and Development capacities of its 27 member states to help combat emerging global challenges through peaceful use of science.